JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Sotheby’s (BID)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) by 236.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Sotheby’s worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sotheby’s by 28.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sotheby’s by 20.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sotheby’s in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. ARP Americas LLC purchased a new position in Sotheby’s in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotheby’s in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sotheby’s from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotheby’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sotheby’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sotheby’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sidoti restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Sotheby’s in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sotheby’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) opened at 50.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.40. Sotheby’s has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.85.

Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.08). Sotheby’s had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $314.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sotheby’s will post $1.94 EPS for the current year.

Sotheby’s announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Sotheby's

Sotheby’s is a global art business company. The Company is engaged in offering its clients opportunities to connect with and transact in a range of objects. The Company offers a range of art-related services, including the brokerage of private art sales, private jewelry sales through Sotheby’s Diamonds, private selling exhibitions at its galleries, art-related financing, and art advisory services, as well as retail wine locations in New York and Hong Kong.

