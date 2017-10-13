JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Ameris Bancorp worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 83,097.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,205,000 after buying an additional 4,662,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 47.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,523,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,312,000 after buying an additional 813,184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,726,000 after buying an additional 55,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 20.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,115,000 after buying an additional 196,240 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,092,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,375,000 after buying an additional 61,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/jpmorgan-chase-co-cuts-position-in-ameris-bancorp-abcb.html.

In other news, Director Leo J. Hill acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) opened at 49.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average of $45.89. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $91.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post $2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company’s business is conducted through its banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank (the Bank), which provides a range of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. The Company operates through four segments: the Banking Division, the Retail Mortgage Division, the Warehouse Lending Division and the SBA Division.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.