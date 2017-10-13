John D. Eudy Sells 166 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) Stock

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) insider John D. Eudy sold 166 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.92, for a total value of $42,814.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) opened at 261.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.53. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $270.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.48.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $339.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post $5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 34,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 35.8% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ESS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.07.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged primarily in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities, located along the West Coast. Its segments include Southern California, Northern California, Seattle Metro and Other real estate assets.

