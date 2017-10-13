Jefferies Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group increased their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a report released on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $9.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.70. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries NV’s Q4 2017 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $10.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LYB. UBS AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a report on Sunday, June 25th. BidaskClub lowered LyondellBasell Industries NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc lowered LyondellBasell Industries NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE LYB) opened at 97.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.44. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $76.71 and a 1-year high of $100.74.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. LyondellBasell Industries NV had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. LyondellBasell Industries NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.18%.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $287,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV by 0.4% in the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 0.4% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 1.0% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

