Jefferies Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of WisdomTree Investments in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ FY2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WETF. BidaskClub raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, UBS AG reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.50) on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business's revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Bruce I. Lavine sold 19,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $197,497.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 25,214.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,399,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,346,857 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital KCPS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth about $530,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,709,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,916,000 after purchasing an additional 327,661 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 7.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,936,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,718,000 after purchasing an additional 553,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,928,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,914,000 after purchasing an additional 432,552 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc is an asset management company that focuses on exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Company’s family of ETFs includes funds that track its own indexes, funds that track third party indexes and actively managed funds. It operates as an exchange traded products sponsor and asset manager providing investment advisory services in the United States, Europe, Canada and Japan.

