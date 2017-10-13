Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc (PJC.A) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc (TSE:PJC.A) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a C$24.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on shares of Jean Coutu Group PJC from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jean Coutu Group PJC from C$19.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Jean Coutu Group PJC from C$21.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Jean Coutu Group PJC from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Jean Coutu Group PJC from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.39.

Jean Coutu Group PJC Company Profile

The Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in franchising pharmacy chains. The Company operates through two segments: franchising and generic drugs. Within the franchising segment, the Company carries on the franchising activity under the banners of PJC Jean Coutu, PJC Clinique, PJC Jean Coutu Sante and PJC Jean Coutu Sante Beaute; operates approximately two distribution centers, and coordinates various other services for its franchisees.

