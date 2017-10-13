JD.com, Inc. (JD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,260,973 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the September 15th total of 32,563,227 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,526,597 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,081,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,482,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,351,000 after purchasing an additional 46,530 shares during the last quarter. Airain ltd bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth about $2,306,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,030,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,217,028,000 after purchasing an additional 260,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 36.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,860,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $386,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) opened at 38.51 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $54.81 billion. JD.com has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $93.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.35 billion. JD.com had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JD.com will post $0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JD. Vetr lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.44 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.97.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is an online direct sales company. The Company engages in the sale of electronics and home appliance products and general merchandise products (including audio, video products and books) sourced from manufacturers, distributors and publishers in China on the Internet through its Website, www.jd.com.

