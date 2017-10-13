Jay Rembolt Sells 676 Shares of WD-40 Company (WDFC) Stock

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) VP Jay Rembolt sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.60, for a total value of $76,117.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jay Rembolt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 14th, Jay Rembolt sold 582 shares of WD-40 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $64,020.00.
Shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) opened at 112.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.61. WD-40 Company has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $119.90.
WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.09 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WD-40 Company will post $3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.
WDFC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “marketperform” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. WD-40 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.
About WD-40
WD-40 Company is a global company engaged in developing and selling products, which solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The Company’s segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s Americas segment includes the United States, Canada and Latin America.
Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.