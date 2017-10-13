Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 1,242,578 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 8,318.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242,578 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.67% of Garmin worth $64,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after buying an additional 197,555 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 155,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, major shareholder Jonathan Burrell sold 253,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $13,188,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew R. Etkind sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $109,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 978,183 shares of company stock worth $50,616,903. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on shares of Garmin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Garmin had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $816.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. (Garmin) and subsidiaries offer global positioning system (GPS) navigation and wireless devices and applications. The Company operates through five segments. It offers a range of auto navigation products, as well as a range of products and applications designed for the mobile GPS market. It offers products to consumers around the world, including Outdoor Handhelds, Wearable Devices, Golf Devices, and Dog Tracking and Training/Pet Obedience Devices.

