Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $58.54 Million Position in Expedia, Inc. (EXPE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,027 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,260 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.26% of Expedia worth $58,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia by 3,458.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,832,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $988,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612,585 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,942,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia by 17.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,998,193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $595,531,000 after acquiring an additional 599,037 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,569,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Expedia by 61.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,437,446 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $214,108,000 after acquiring an additional 549,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Okerstrom sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $1,880,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,716,411.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 86,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total value of $13,289,459.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,922,933.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,826 shares of company stock valued at $22,359,010. 20.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Expedia in a report on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on Expedia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Expedia in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Expedia in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Expedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Expedia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The online travel company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Expedia had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Expedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Expedia’s dividend payout ratio is 56.87%.

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies (Core OTA), trivago, Egencia and HomeAway. The Company’s Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services to its customers across the world, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States, and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com and Classic Vacations.

