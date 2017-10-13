Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 1,560,416 Shares of Exelon Corporation (EXC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) by 1,261.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,684,070 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560,416 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.18% of Exelon Corporation worth $60,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exelon Corporation by 3,711.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,283,986 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,672,738,000 after purchasing an additional 72,335,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation by 11.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,846,913 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,942,258,000 after buying an additional 5,572,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,038,056 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,490,203,000 after buying an additional 4,453,759 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation by 60.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,920,256 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $393,894,000 after buying an additional 4,102,441 shares during the period. Finally, CI Global Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $136,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) opened at 38.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.29. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67.

Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Exelon Corporation had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post $2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon Corporation’s payout ratio is 68.59%.

In other Exelon Corporation news, EVP Jonathan W. Thayer sold 215,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $8,195,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,181 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,910.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 486,952 shares of company stock worth $18,509,309. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their price target on Exelon Corporation from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Exelon Corporation in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Exelon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Exelon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Exelon Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.23.

Exelon Corporation Company Profile

Exelon Corporation is a utility services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Exelon Generation Company, LLC (Generation), is engaged in the energy generation business. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Pepco Holdings LLC (PHI), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL) and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE), is engaged in the energy delivery businesses.

