Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) by 1,931.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,196,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990,327 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.26% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $69,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 61,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 278,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,940 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 371.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Margaret C. Whitman sold 389,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $6,807,202.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,217,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher P. Hsu sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $270,934.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,934.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,060,518 shares of company stock valued at $63,031,467 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

