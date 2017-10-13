Janus Capital Group, Inc (JHG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Janus Capital Group, Inc (NYSE:JHG) in a research note published on Thursday morning. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JHG. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $34.50) on shares of Janus Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America Corporation upped their price target on Janus Capital Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Janus Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on Janus Capital Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Janus Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.73.

Get Janus Capital Group Inc alerts:

Shares of Janus Capital Group (JHG) traded up 0.31% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.30. 260,391 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.52. Janus Capital Group has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51.

Janus Capital Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.97 million. Janus Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Janus Capital Group will post $2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Janus Capital Group, Inc (JHG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/janus-capital-group-inc-jhg-receives-hold-rating-from-keefe-bruyette-woods.html.

About Janus Capital Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Capital Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Capital Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.