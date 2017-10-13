Jacksonville Bancorp Inc. (JXSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jacksonville Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:JXSB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Jacksonville Bancorp had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter.

Jacksonville Bancorp (NASDAQ JXSB) opened at 30.70 on Friday. Jacksonville Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $37.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average of $30.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th.

Jacksonville Bancorp Company Profile

Jacksonville Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Jacksonville Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank is an Illinois-chartered savings bank. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting retail deposits from the general public in its market area and using such funds, together with borrowings and funds from other sources, to originate mortgage loans secured by one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial and agricultural real estate, and home equity loans.

