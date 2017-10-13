J P Morgan Chase & Co Reiterates GBX 1,330 Price Target for easyJet plc (EZJ)

J P Morgan Chase & Co set a GBX 1,330 ($17.49) price target on easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS AG reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc in a research report on Monday, September 11th. HSBC Holdings plc increased their target price on easyJet plc from GBX 1,550 ($20.38) to GBX 1,600 ($21.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,583 ($20.81) target price on shares of easyJet plc in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Beaufort Securities restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,600 ($21.04) price objective on easyJet plc and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,254.48 ($16.49).

easyJet plc (EZJ) opened at 1303.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 5.12 billion. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 865.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,444.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,218.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,251.14.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay acquired 128 shares of easyJet plc stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,265 ($16.63) per share, with a total value of £1,619.20 ($2,128.85). Insiders acquired 433 shares of company stock valued at $529,987 in the last three months.

easyJet plc Company Profile

easyJet plc is a United Kingdom-based low-cost airline carrier. The Company operates as a low-cost European point-to-point short-haul airline. The Company operates through its route network segment. The Company operates on over 820 routes across more than 30 countries with its fleet of over 250 Airbus aircrafts.

