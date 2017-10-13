J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Receives “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued their hold rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. raised their target price on J P Morgan Chase & Co from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered J P Morgan Chase & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.24.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) traded down 0.14% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,188,490 shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $97.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.70.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $25.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from J P Morgan Chase & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 9,968 shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $902,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,527 shares in the company, valued at $953,219.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marianne Lake sold 17,596 shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $1,611,441.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,334 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 249,887,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,839,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,534,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,979,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,194 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,965,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,468,000 after acquiring an additional 847,463 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,714,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,729,000 after acquiring an additional 765,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,683,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,677,000 after acquiring an additional 176,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

J P Morgan Chase & Co Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

