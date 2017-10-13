J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position Boosted by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,390 shares during the quarter. J P Morgan Chase & Co comprises about 4.7% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co were worth $43,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co during the first quarter worth $140,124,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,534,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,979,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,194 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 22.2% during the first quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,402,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,295 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 33,815.1% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 904,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,673,000 after acquiring an additional 901,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank boosted its position in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 19.0% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,261,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,130,000 after acquiring an additional 840,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. increased their price objective on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.87.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 9,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $902,602.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,527 shares in the company, valued at $953,219.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marianne Lake sold 17,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $1,611,441.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,564 shares of company stock worth $2,605,334 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.10. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $25.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from J P Morgan Chase & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

About J P Morgan Chase & Co

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

