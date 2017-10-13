J P Morgan Chase & Co Reiterates “€21.00” Price Target for K&S AG (SDF)

J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on K&S AG (ETR:SDF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Commerzbank Ag set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on K&S AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on K&S AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on K&S AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €20.40 ($24.00) price objective on K&S AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on K&S AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €21.94 ($25.82).

K&S AG Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizers for crops; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and health care and nutrition products for pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

