Shares of J D Wetherspoon PLC (NASDAQ:JDWPY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on JDWPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of J D Wetherspoon PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc downgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “J D Wetherspoon PLC (JDWPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/j-d-wetherspoon-plc-jdwpy-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

About J D Wetherspoon PLC

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company aims to provide customers with food and drinks. The Company operates a trading estate of approximately 926 pubs. The Company operates over 40 hotels and approximately 900 rooms. The Company’s hotels include George Hotel, the Shrewsbury Hotel and the Unicorn, Ripon.

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.