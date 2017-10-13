J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company (JCP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company (NYSE:JCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “The impact of challenging retail landscape, stiff competition from online retailers and waning store traffic is clearly visible on J. C. Penney’s shares performance that have underperformed the industry in a year. The company has been grappling with dismal comparable sales over the past few quarters. Further, the company’s higher debt level also raises a concern. Nevertheless, in an effort to lure customers and ramp up sales, management has introduced a new loyalty program. These along with remodeling, renovation and refurbishment of stores with special attention on enhancing the reach of national and especially private-label brands looks promising. J. C. Penney is also gradually increasing the count of Sephora stores which is going great business. Of late, estimates have been stable ahead of the company’s third quarter earnings release.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup Inc. increased their price objective on shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price objective on shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.50) on shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding (JCP) opened at 3.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73. J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $10.74. The stock’s market cap is $1.04 billion.

J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding (NYSE:JCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The department store operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding will post $0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding news, Director Javier G. Teruel acquired 135,135 shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $491,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 518,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,050.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marvin R. Ellison acquired 100,000 shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,852,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,925,934.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 310,135 shares of company stock worth $1,111,391. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,155 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 93,892 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 246,141 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding during the 1st quarter valued at about $862,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 189,502 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding

J. C. Penney Company, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business consists of selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and its Website at jcpenney.com. Its department stores and Website generally serve the same type of customers, its Website offers virtually the same mix of merchandise as its store assortment and other categories, and its department stores generally accept returns from sales made in stores and through its Website.

