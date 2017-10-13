Iteris (ITI) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Iteris (NYSE:ITI) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Iteris earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.5854194802007 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Iteris (NYSE ITI) opened at 7.75 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $252.39 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. Iteris has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $8.17.

Get Iteris Inc alerts:

Iteris (NYSE:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.31 million. Analysts expect that Iteris will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITI shares. Northland Securities set a $8.00 price objective on Iteris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/iteris-iti-getting-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-study-shows.html.

In related news, insider Thomas N. Blair sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $262,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Kreter sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $247,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,045.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 481,051 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,259.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc is a provider of information solutions for both the traffic management and global agribusiness markets. The Company operates through three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems and Performance Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides various vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.