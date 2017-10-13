iStar Financial Inc. (STAR) Position Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iStar Financial Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 237.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 306,243 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.60% of iStar Financial worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iStar Financial by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iStar Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in iStar Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iStar Financial by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iStar Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 7,840 shares of iStar Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $152,723.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,044,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,268,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 819,104 shares of company stock valued at $15,596,005 over the last ninety days. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STAR. BidaskClub cut iStar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded iStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of iStar Financial in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded iStar Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

iStar Financial Inc. (NYSE:STAR) opened at 12.08 on Friday. iStar Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $12.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a market cap of $872.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.25.

iStar Financial (NYSE:STAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $347.87 million for the quarter. iStar Financial had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 32.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that iStar Financial Inc. will post $3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iStar Financial Company Profile

iStar Inc finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its integrated investment platform. The Company’s four business segments are Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, and Land and Development. The Real Estate Finance portfolio consists of senior and mezzanine real estate loans that may be either fixed-rate or variable-rate.

