iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index (IWO) Position Held by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc continued to hold its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index (NYSE:IWO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock at the close of the second quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 9,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index (NYSE:IWO) traded down 0.23% on Friday, reaching $180.56. 109,022 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index has a 52-week low of $135.01 and a 52-week high of $182.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.12 and a 200-day moving average of $167.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.2669 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

