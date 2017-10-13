iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (LQD) Shares Bought by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSE:LQD) by 527.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 99,074 shares during the period. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd makes up 5.6% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd were worth $14,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (LQD) traded up 0.38% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.56. 2,494,021 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.11 and a 200 day moving average of $120.16. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd has a 52-week low of $115.55 and a 52-week high of $122.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3228 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

