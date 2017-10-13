iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Stake Raised by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in iRobot Corporation were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iRobot Corporation by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot Corporation by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iRobot Corporation by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot Corporation by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iRobot Corporation alerts:

In other iRobot Corporation news, CFO Alison Dean sold 17,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,588,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,387,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 5,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total transaction of $625,093.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,980,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,769 shares of company stock worth $8,878,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Stake Raised by Suntrust Banks Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/irobot-corporation-irbt-stake-raised-by-suntrust-banks-inc.html.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) opened at 78.97 on Friday. iRobot Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $109.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.62 and a 200-day moving average of $87.30.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.55. iRobot Corporation had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that iRobot Corporation will post $1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IRBT shares. SprucePoint Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of iRobot Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of iRobot Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of iRobot Corporation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of iRobot Corporation to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

About iRobot Corporation

iRobot Corporation is a consumer robot company, which is engaged in designing and building robots. The Company’s portfolio of solutions features various technologies for the connected home and various concepts in mapping, navigation, mobility and artificial intelligence. The Company sells various products that are designed for use at home.

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.