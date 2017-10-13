IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in a research note issued on Tuesday. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics Corporation’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IPGP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IPG Photonics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of IPG Photonics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.75.

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $369.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.06 million. IPG Photonics Corporation had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

In other news, SVP Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $1,311,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,125.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Hurley sold 8,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $1,350,985.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,202.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,017 shares of company stock valued at $10,070,761 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of a line of fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, diode lasers, laser systems and optical accessories that are used for various applications. The Company offers a line of lasers and amplifiers, which are used in materials processing, communications and medical applications.

