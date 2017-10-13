Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.19

News headlines about Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ionis Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.0901078978596 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) opened at 57.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $60.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 277.55 and a beta of 3.12.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $104.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current year.

IONS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Group LLC restated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

In related news, major shareholder Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc purchased 3,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 28,884,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,076,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $592,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,680.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,411,650. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics. The Company, using its drug discovery platform, has developed a pipeline of drugs for patients with unmet medical needs. The Company’s segments include Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. In the Ionis Core segment, the Company is engaged in exploiting a drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs for the Company and its partners.

