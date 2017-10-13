Investors Sell Shares of Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) on Strength Following Analyst Downgrade

Investors sold shares of Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) on strength during trading on Friday after Barclays PLC lowered their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $94.00. $101.41 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $172.57 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $71.16 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Walt Disney Company (The) had the 12th highest net out-flow for the day. Walt Disney Company (The) traded up $0.45 for the day and closed at $97.38

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vetr raised shares of Walt Disney Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.51 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Walt Disney Company (The) from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.85.

In related news, Director Maria Elena Lagomasino bought 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.34 per share, for a total transaction of $99,883.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $768,880.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 7.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 13.2% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 34.3% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.58 and its 200-day moving average is $106.00. The firm has a market cap of $150.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Walt Disney Company (The) had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Company will post $5.79 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company (The) Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

