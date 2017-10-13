Investors Sell Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) on Strength (LVS)

Traders sold shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $31.16 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $67.95 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $36.79 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Las Vegas Sands Corp. had the 31st highest net out-flow for the day. Las Vegas Sands Corp. traded up $0.33 for the day and closed at $62.01

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a report on Monday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.66.

Get Las Vegas Sands Corp. alerts:

The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.08.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The casino operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Las Vegas Sands Corp. had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post $2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,802 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 12,298 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in the 2nd quarter worth about $445,000. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Investors Sell Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) on Strength (LVS)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/investors-sell-shares-of-las-vegas-sands-corp-lvs-on-strength-lvs.html.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is a developer of destination properties (integrated resorts) that feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants and other amenities. The Company owns and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.