Investors Sell Broadcom Limited (AVGO) on Strength (AVGO)

Investors sold shares of Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $128.68 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $222.05 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $93.37 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Broadcom Limited had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Broadcom Limited traded up $4.41 for the day and closed at $250.40

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom Limited in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom Limited in a report on Friday, June 16th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom Limited in a report on Friday, August 25th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom Limited in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom Limited in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom Limited has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.93.

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.07. Broadcom Limited had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Broadcom Limited’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Broadcom Limited’s payout ratio is 348.72%.

In other news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $2,406,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total value of $442,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,788 shares of company stock valued at $15,098,237. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Limited by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Limited by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Limited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Limited by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Limited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom Limited

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

