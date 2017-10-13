Investors Buy J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $299.59 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $209.80 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $89.79 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, J P Morgan Chase & Co had the 5th highest net in-flow for the day. J P Morgan Chase & Co traded down ($0.29) for the day and closed at $96.84

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. raised their price objective on J P Morgan Chase & Co from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $111.00 price target on J P Morgan Chase & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Get J P Morgan Chase & Co alerts:

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.10. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $25.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from J P Morgan Chase & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 9,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $902,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,219.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marianne Lake sold 17,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $1,611,441.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,564 shares of company stock worth $2,605,334. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 19.6% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 24,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 17.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 6,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 3.7% in the third quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 39,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 86.9% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 28,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/investors-buy-j-p-morgan-chase-co-jpm-on-weakness.html.

J P Morgan Chase & Co Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Receive News & Ratings for J P Morgan Chase & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J P Morgan Chase & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.