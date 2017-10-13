Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Get Investar Holding Corporation alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ISTR. UBS AG downgraded shares of Investar Holding Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Investar Holding Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Investar Holding Corporation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. Investar Holding Corporation had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 15.78%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/investar-holding-corporation-istr-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar Holding Corporation in the 1st quarter worth about $11,990,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Investar Holding Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,975,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Investar Holding Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,510,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Investar Holding Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Investar Holding Corporation by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 366,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 89,433 shares during the period. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investar Holding Corporation

Investar Holding Corporation is financial holding company that conducts its operations through, Investar Bank (the Bank), which is a commercial bank. The Company offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses, as well as loans to individuals.

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Holding Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar Holding Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.