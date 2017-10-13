Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,094.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 449,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,839,000 after acquiring an additional 40,115 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 690,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ ISRG) traded up 0.01% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.58. 252,165 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $345.76 and its 200-day moving average is $309.03. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.57 and a 12-month high of $1,094.55.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $756.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.51 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post $7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $96.67 to $111.11 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.89 price target (up previously from $105.56) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.59 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark J. Meltzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,025.00, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Curet Myriam sold 1,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.20, for a total transaction of $1,142,140.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,885.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,172 shares of company stock valued at $21,923,487. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Intuitive) designs, manufactures and markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Company’s da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient-side cart and a vision system. The da Vinci Surgical System translates a surgeon’s hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console, into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

