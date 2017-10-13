Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,141 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $35,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2,770.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,181,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,724,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,548,849,000 after acquiring an additional 447,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,524,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,900,000 after acquiring an additional 20,210 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 919,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,859,000 after acquiring an additional 257,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 690,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,795 shares in the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jamie Samath sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.01, for a total transaction of $229,660.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,827.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark J. Meltzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.90, for a total value of $491,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,188.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,172 shares of company stock worth $21,923,487 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.22 target price (up previously from $94.44) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.78 target price (up previously from $101.89) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Vetr raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.37 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.11.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ ISRG) traded up 0.16% on Friday, hitting $363.11. 122,508 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $345.76 and its 200-day moving average is $309.03. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 0.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.57 and a 12 month high of $1,094.55.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $756.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post $7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Intuitive) designs, manufactures and markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Company’s da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient-side cart and a vision system. The da Vinci Surgical System translates a surgeon’s hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console, into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

