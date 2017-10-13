Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) Holdings Cut by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lessened its holdings in Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Internationa Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Internationa Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Internationa Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Internationa Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $808,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Internationa Flavors & Fragrances by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in Internationa Flavors & Fragrances by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Internationa Flavors & Fragrances Inc. alerts:

Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE IFF) traded up 0.67% on Friday, hitting $148.58. The stock had a trading volume of 70,738 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.11. Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.16 and a 52 week high of $148.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.54 and a 200 day moving average of $136.90.

Internationa Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Internationa Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $842.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Internationa Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. will post $5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Internationa Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Internationa Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Internationa Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Internationa Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays PLC restated a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Internationa Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.35.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.94 per share, with a total value of $3,080,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,393,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,204,634.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total value of $164,926.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,049,400 shares of company stock valued at $140,816,873 and have sold 6,998 shares valued at $962,952. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) Holdings Cut by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/internationa-flavors-fragrances-inc-iff-holdings-cut-by-orleans-capital-management-corp-la.html.

Internationa Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc creates, manufactures and supplies flavors and fragrances (including cosmetic active ingredients) used to impart or improve flavor or fragrance in a range of consumer products. The Company operates in two segments: Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds that are sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food and sweet products.

Receive News & Ratings for Internationa Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internationa Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.