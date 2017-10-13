Intellectus Partners LLC Has $226,000 Stake in American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL)

Intellectus Partners LLC maintained its stake in American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,483 shares of the airline’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the airline’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,380 shares of the airline’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the airline’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ AAL) traded down 0.42% during trading on Friday, reaching $52.43. The company had a trading volume of 930,625 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.99. American Airlines Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $54.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $47.48.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 83.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group, Inc. will post $4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AAL shares. Cowen and Company lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

In other news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 3,476 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $162,537.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elise R. Eberwein sold 50,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,517,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 312,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,727,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,738. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo.

