Intellectus Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,318 iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF (AAXJ)

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,238,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,860 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,057,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,250,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF by 813.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 298,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 257,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,353,000 after purchasing an additional 49,017 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

