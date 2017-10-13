Intel Corporation (INTC) Shares Sold by Underhill Investment Management LLC

Underhill Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Intel Corporation makes up 9.1% of Underhill Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Underhill Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Intel Corporation worth $14,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,861,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $860,668,000 after acquiring an additional 764,551 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,791,355 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $701,500,000 after acquiring an additional 623,698 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,736,874 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $545,383,000 after acquiring an additional 316,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,761,964 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $329,427,000 after acquiring an additional 686,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 9,355,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $315,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) opened at 39.19 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $184.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Intel Corporation had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post $3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intel Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Vetr lowered shares of Intel Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.26 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Intel Corporation in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel Corporation and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intel Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $51,833.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 61,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $2,396,456.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,072,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,110. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Intel Corporation

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

