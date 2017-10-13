Insulet Corporation (PODD) Receives Outperform Rating from Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) in a research report released on Thursday. Leerink Swann currently has a $74.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insulet Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Insulet Corporation in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Insulet Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Insulet Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Insulet Corporation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet Corporation presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.29.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ PODD) traded up 0.07% during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.93. 421,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Insulet Corporation has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $61.08. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.54 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.38.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Insulet Corporation had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.74%. The company had revenue of $110.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet Corporation news, EVP Charles Alpuche purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.08 per share, for a total transaction of $145,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Insulet Corporation during the second quarter worth about $2,122,000. Geneva Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insulet Corporation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 22,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Insulet Corporation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $196,355,000 after purchasing an additional 184,465 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Insulet Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Insulet Corporation by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,687,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $445,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,836 shares during the period.

About Insulet Corporation

Insulet Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of the OmniPod Insulin Management System (the OmniPod System), an insulin delivery system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The Omnipod System features a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device, which is worn on the body for approximately three days at a time and its wireless companion, the handheld Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM).

