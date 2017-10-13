Insider Selling: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Insider Sells $88,868.16 in Stock

Yum China Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:YUMC) insider Danny Tan sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $88,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NASDAQ YUMC) opened at 42.94 on Friday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion and a PE ratio of 31.57.

Get Yum China Holdings Inc alerts:

Yum China Holdings (NASDAQ:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Yum China Holdings had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post $1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Yum China Holdings declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 5th that allows the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Insider Sells $88,868.16 in Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/insider-selling-yum-china-holdings-inc-yumc-insider-sells-88868-16-in-stock.html.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Yum China Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Yum China Holdings in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.10 price target (up previously from $41.60) on shares of Yum China Holdings in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised their price target on Yum China Holdings from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Yum China Holdings in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.60 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum China Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $62,217,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $569,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings by 18.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings by 55.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings by 0.3% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

About Yum China Holdings

Yum China Holdings, Inc is a restaurant company. The Company’s segments include KFC, Pizza Hut Casual Dining, and All Other Segments, including Pizza Hut Home Service, East Dawning, Little Sheep and Taco Bell. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had over 7,500 restaurants in China. Its restaurant base consists of various restaurant concepts.

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.