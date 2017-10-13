Insider Selling: Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) CEO Sells $51,505.40 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) CEO Eric Sills sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $51,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $312.73 million for the quarter. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMP shares. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Standard Motor Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the first quarter worth $152,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth $186,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 119.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 78.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc is an independent manufacturer and distributor of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on heavy duty, industrial equipment and the original equipment service market. The Company’s segments include Engine Management Segment and Temperature Control Segment.

