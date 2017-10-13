Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $6,041,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,391.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) traded up 0.26% on Friday, reaching $122.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,495 shares. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.80 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.95. The company’s market capitalization is $20.88 billion.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 29.05% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post $1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Summit Redstone reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 80,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter.

ServiceNow, Inc is provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage and automate services for global enterprises. The Company offers a set of cloud-based services that automate workflow within and between departments in an enterprise. It provides workflow solutions, and focuses on service management for customer support, human resources, security operations and other enterprise departments.

