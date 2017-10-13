Insider Selling: Rentech, Inc. (RTK) Major Shareholder Sells 674,685 Shares of Stock

Rentech, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTK) major shareholder William C. Martin sold 674,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $175,418.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rentech, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTK) traded up 4.71% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020,653 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. The company’s market cap is $4.64 million. Rentech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $3.04.

Rentech (NASDAQ:RTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Rentech had a negative net margin of 140.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $24.74 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Rentech, Inc. will post $12.24 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rentech stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rentech, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTK) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,353 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,097 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.21% of Rentech worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Rentech Company Profile

Rentech, Inc is a provider of wood fiber processing services, wood chips and wood pellets. The Company’s processing business includes Fulghum Fibres, Inc (Fulghum), which operates approximately 30 wood chipping mills in the United States and South America. The Company provides wood yard operations services.

