Insider Selling: REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ RGNX) traded down 1.49% on Friday, hitting $32.95. 486,825 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average is $30.59. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The stock’s market cap is $1.02 billion.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.34. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 839.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post ($2.94) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $24,494,000. State Street Corp increased its position in REGENXBIO by 178.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,399,000 after acquiring an additional 564,129 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in REGENXBIO by 1,086.2% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 609,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 558,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 625.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 559,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 482,667 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 23.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,942,000 after acquiring an additional 184,700 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on RGNX. Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lifted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

REGENXBIO Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company’s gene therapy product candidates are designed to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. The Company develops products candidates across the therapeutic areas of metabolic, neurodegenerative and retinal diseases.

