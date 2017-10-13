Insider Selling: Nevro Corp. (NVRO) Director Sells $467,500.00 in Stock

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Director Michael F. Demane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $467,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael F. Demane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Michael F. Demane sold 5,000 shares of Nevro Corp. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $457,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Michael F. Demane sold 5,000 shares of Nevro Corp. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Michael F. Demane sold 25,000 shares of Nevro Corp. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,193,250.00.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $78.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Nevro Corp. had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Nevro Corp. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro Corp. by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Nevro Corp. by 477.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro Corp. by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nevro Corp. from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Nevro Corp. in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nevro Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nevro Corp. in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nevro Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

About Nevro Corp.

Nevro Corp. is a global medical device company. The Company focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from chronic pain. The Company has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

