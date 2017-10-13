Insider Selling: Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) SVP Sells $1,090,614.69 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 43,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $1,090,614.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,223.34% and a negative net margin of 157.14%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 262,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,812,000 after buying an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,607,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,379,000 after buying an additional 634,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKTR shares. ValuEngine raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The Company’s research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes treatments for cancer, auto-immune disease and chronic pain. It leverages its chemistry platform to discover and design new drug candidates.

