Insider Selling: NantHealth Inc (NH) COO Sells $114,789.60 in Stock

NantHealth Inc (NYSE:NH) COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 26,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $114,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NantHealth Inc (NYSE NH) opened at 4.12 on Friday. NantHealth Inc has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. The stock’s market cap is $502.42 million.

NantHealth (NYSE:NH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.32). NantHealth had a negative return on equity of 83.97% and a negative net margin of 267.11%. The company had revenue of $26.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. NantHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NantHealth Inc will post ($0.70) earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $998,000. National Planning Corp purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $473,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NantHealth by 366.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 19,694 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NantHealth by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 423,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 71,087 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NH. BidaskClub upgraded NantHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of NantHealth in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of NantHealth in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

NantHealth, Inc is a healthcare cloud-based information technology (IT) company. The Company is engaged in converging science and technology through a single integrated clinical platform, to provide actionable health information at the point of care. The Company offers the Genomic Proteomic Spectrometry (GPS) Cancer test, a molecular test and decision support solution that measures the proteins present in the patient’s tumor tissue, combined with whole genomic and transcriptomic sequencing of tumor and normal samples.

