Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) CFO Laurie G. Hylton sold 21,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $1,081,372.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,301 shares in the company, valued at $10,236,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (ETV) traded up 0.46% on Friday, reaching $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 73,609 shares. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37.

Get Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1108 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (ETV) CFO Sells 21,371 Shares of Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/insider-selling-eaton-vance-tax-managed-buy-write-opport-etv-cfo-sells-21371-shares-of-stock.html.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 1.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the second quarter worth about $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 412.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the second quarter worth about $155,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a United States-based diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate earnings from the option.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.