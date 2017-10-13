Croe Inc (NASDAQ:CRCW) major shareholder Imperial Strategies, Llc sold 65,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Imperial Strategies, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Croe Inc alerts:

On Monday, October 2nd, Imperial Strategies, Llc sold 2,000 shares of Croe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $6,000.00.

Croe Inc (CRCW) opened at 10.01 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $196.02 million. Croe Inc has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $10.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Croe Inc (CRCW) Major Shareholder Sells $195,750.00 in Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/insider-selling-croe-inc-crcw-major-shareholder-sells-195750-00-in-stock.html.

About Croe

CROE, Inc (CROE) is an early-stage fitness apparel company. The Company is focused on manufacturing and selling of women’s athletic apparel. The Company is engaged in the development of its water and radio-wave resistant sportsbra pocket (CroeNest) and other apparel, and development of its brand. The Company is also engaged in marketing and sales of Croe hats and jewelry.

Receive News & Ratings for Croe Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croe Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.