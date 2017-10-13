Insider Selling: Croe Inc (CRCW) Major Shareholder Sells $195,750.00 in Stock

Croe Inc (NASDAQ:CRCW) major shareholder Imperial Strategies, Llc sold 65,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Imperial Strategies, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 2nd, Imperial Strategies, Llc sold 2,000 shares of Croe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $6,000.00.
Croe Inc (CRCW) opened at 10.01 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $196.02 million. Croe Inc has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $10.50.
About Croe
CROE, Inc (CROE) is an early-stage fitness apparel company. The Company is focused on manufacturing and selling of women’s athletic apparel. The Company is engaged in the development of its water and radio-wave resistant sportsbra pocket (CroeNest) and other apparel, and development of its brand. The Company is also engaged in marketing and sales of Croe hats and jewelry.
