Insider Buying: Newcrest Mining Limited (NM) Director Purchases C$19,920.00 in Stock

Newcrest Mining Limited (TSE:NM) Director John Edward Robins acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.83 per share, with a total value of C$19,920.00.

John Edward Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 5th, John Edward Robins acquired 36,000 shares of Newcrest Mining Limited stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$29,160.00.

On Monday, July 31st, John Edward Robins acquired 30,500 shares of Newcrest Mining Limited stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$19,215.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/insider-buying-newcrest-mining-limited-nm-director-purchases-c19920-00-in-stock.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.